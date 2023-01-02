New Years baby

Jaffrey couple Chelsie and Jeffrey Thibault hold their newborn son, Cayson, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Cayson was born at 12:36 a.m. Sunday. (Courtesy photo)

Jaffrey couple Chelsie and Jeffrey Thibault welcomed their new baby a half hour into the new year Sunday, the first birth reported by a local hospital in 2023.

Cayson Thibault was born at 12:36 a.m. at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, right on time at 39 weeks and 5 days, according to the hospital. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and is 21 inches long.

