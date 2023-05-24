CONCORD — Nancy West, founder and executive editor of InDepthNH.org, will receive the Michael Donoghue Freedom of Information Award by the New England First Amendment Coalition on June 1 in Boston.

The award is given annually to a journalist or team for a body of work that protects or advances the public’s right to know. The FOI Award is named for Michael Donoghue, who worked for more than 40 years at the Burlington Free Press and served on NEFAC’s board of directors. He has been an adjunct professor of journalism and mass communications at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, since 1985.

