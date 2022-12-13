A Utah-based organization is offering free education to young New Hampshire students thanks to federal grant money.

Waterford Upstart has been granted enough Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund dollars to provide 900 laptops to New Hampshire families of pre-K students, Internet via a loaned hotspot, family education coaching and access to the Waterford Upstart online learning program — all for free, according to a Waterford spokesperson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.