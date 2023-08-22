The unit of investigators tasked with protecting older adults in the state will double their resources this year after seeing a 71% increase in referrals in half a decade.

Instead of relying on one prosecutor, one program specialist and one victim-witness advocate, Attorney General John A. Formella announced on Monday afternoon that the Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit will be doubling with the addition of another prosecutor, a law enforcement investigator and an investigative paralegal.

