The Crotched Mountain Foundation has transferred ownership of the Courtyard Apartments in Manchester, a HUD-designated complex that provides accessible housing to low-income renters with disabilities, to an entity managed by the owners of Nashua-based Tamposi Brothers Development.
The foundation has owned and operated the Courtyard Apartments on Main Street in Manchester for over 40 years. The ownership was officially transferred to the entity, 245 Main Street Manchester LLC and its co-managers, Joe and Jake Tamposi.
The transfer is expected to be completed by the end of June.
Ned Olney, CEO of the foundation, said the Tamposis “understand and are committed to continue the important service of Courtyard Apartments.” The complex he said, provides “quality and dignified housing … for people living with disabilities over the past four decades.”
He said the transition to new ownership “will ensure that the current residents of the Courtyard building will not be impacted.”
“Our goal is to continue to serve the existing tenants and maintain Courtyard Apartments as a long-term affordable property,” said Joe Tamposi. “There is a tremendous shortage of housing throughout New Hampshire, and our top priority as developers and property owners is to help address the need for affordable housing by building, managing, and preserving rental opportunities for underserved communities.”
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.