Prevention kits

New Hampshire has purchased 6,000 overdose prevention kits from Common Cents EMS Supply LLC. (Courtesy photo/New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services)

The Executive Council this week approved the purchase of 6,000 overdose prevention kits, while also renewing a state contract with the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition.

In April, the Department of Health and Human Services announced it would deploy 700 “NaloxBoxes” across all 10 counties, thought to be the first large-scale effort of its kind in the country. On Wednesday, councilors approved thousands of additional yellow pouches containing naloxone (or Narcan), educational materials, and personal protective equipment to beef up the state’s efforts to thwart overdose deaths. 

