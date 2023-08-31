Concord Casino owner Andy Sanborn fraudulently used a COVID-19 loan to support his lavish lifestyle, including cash payments disguised as rent, the purchase of two Porsches for himself and a Ferrari for his wife Laurie. As a result, he is unsuitable to be associated with charitable gaming in the state, according to the New Hampshire Lottery Commission and Attorney General’s Office.

“This case highlights the importance of law enforcement’s role in keeping illegal activity out of New Hampshire’s charitable gaming industry,” Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. “Our obligation to protect the public demands that we take action against any person who is found to have used their regulated casino to enrich themselves with fraudulently obtained taxpayer funds.”

