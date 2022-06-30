MANCHESTER — Attorneys for the state and defendant Adam Montgomery, the father of the 5-year-old girl who has been the subject of a wide-scale, ongoing search and broad investigation over several months, agreed Tuesday to an Oct. 27 pre-trial hearing and a tentative date of Nov. 7 for jury selection.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neill told Superior Court Judge Amy Messer at Tuesday morning’s dispositional conference that the state has not yet offered a plea agreement to Montgomery, but that negotiations are ongoing and an agreement could be reached ahead of the trial date.
Montgomery, 32, who has been incarcerated since his arrest six months ago, faces three sets of charges, one of which involves eight counts related to charges accusing him of possessing and stealing guns.
Indictments on the eight charges — some of which involve a rifle and some involving a shotgun — were handed down several days ago by the grand jury for Hillsborough County Superior Court North.
Two indictments involve the charge of armed career criminal, one for the rifle and one for the shotgun; same for the two counts of felon in possession of a deadly weapon, two counts of receiving stolen property, and two counts of theft of the firearms.
That set of charges was severed — which means they will move forward separately from the other two sets of charges, which involve second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
O’Neill, the prosecutor, said after the hearing that severing the charges “makes sense,” mainly because a significant amount of time passed between the alleged commission of the crimes.
O’Neill declined comment on any details or the status of the extensive search two weeks ago of a Union Street apartment building where Montgomery, his now former wife, Kayla Montgomery, and Adam’s daughter, Harmony Montgomery, lived at one time.
The status of the other two sets of charges will be discussed as part of the Oct. 27 final pretrial hearing, according to Messer.
As for the search for Harmony Montgomery and the status of the investigation, O’Neill said both remain as active as ever.
“Tips are continuing to come in, our investigation remains very active,” he said. “What’s best about the case is how the different agencies are working closely together on it.”
Dean Shalhoup may be reached at 594-1256 or dshalhoup@nashuatelegraph.com.
•••
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
