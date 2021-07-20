Fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens will be able to cross the Canadian border on Aug. 9, Canadian border officials announced today.
And some Granite Staters living near the Canadian border are looking forward to the reopening. Jude Marquis, owner of the Buck Rub Pub and Lodge in Pittsburg, says hopefully the reopening will bring hungry travelers to her restaurant where the star of the show is the homemade fried chicken.
And even though the U.S. hasn’t announced when Canadians will be able to head south by foot or car, Marquis says she’s optimistic.
“It helps our business still, with all the people traveling through,” she said.
Marquis says it’s common for people living in the northern part of the state to have family and loved ones across the border. More than anything, she’s glad they’ll finally be able to see each other again.
“There's families that haven't been able to see each other and like, that's a huge deal,” Marquis said. “You know, more than business, is that families [are] being able to be together.”
As of July, Canadians can fly to the U.S.
