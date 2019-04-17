Nate Baker, of Ohio-based TruePoint Laser Scanning, uses a lidar scanning device to create a model of “The Defiant One,” a sculpture of an American Indian head at Opechee Park in Laconia. The wood is considered to be deteriorated beyond repair, and the leaders of the local baseball team Winnipesaukee Muskrats have pledged to ensure that an exact replica will be 3D printed to replace the existing countenance. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun)