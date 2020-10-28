LACONIA — A total of 77 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Belknap County from Oct. 1 through Tuesday, or one-third of all cases reported in the county since the pandemic started, according to the state Health and Human Services Department.
The county also now has its highest number of active cases — 46. Its level of community transmission risk as assessed by the state is moderate.
Belknap County has had a total of 14 hospitalizations and five deaths to date.
Statewide, there are 1,066 active cases, and there have been 771 total hospitalizations, 31 currently, and 475 deaths.
There have been just a handful of cases in Belknap County schools.
On the Web:
Covid-19 School dashboard: www.nh.gov/covid19/dashboard/schools.htm
Interactive dashboard: www.nh.gov/covid19/dashboard/map.htm#dash
