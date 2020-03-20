LACONIA — Many people were dealing with serious anxiety, stress and depression before the coronavirus pandemic forced major economic disruption and concerns for physical well being.

But those same people may be more resilient than would seem to be the case, said Ken Norton, executive director of the National Alliance for Mental Health New Hampshire.

“This is unlike anything any of us have ever experienced before, but often in times of crisis, people with existing mental illness seem to be able to pull it together and focus and do better at least for a brief period of time,” he said in an interview Friday.

“The troublesome time comes after a bad period is over.”

Neither Norton or Ann Nichols, spokeswoman for Lakes Region Mental Health, have seen a major upswing in demand for mental health services in the short term.

Nichols said her agency is making preparations, like all health-care agencies, to deal with a surge of problems in upcoming weeks.

She said potential problems can ensue and friction can develop when families are in close proximity. Recreational and social opportunities are limited and friction may develop.

“If children are home and parents are home and working remotely and the parents are trying to maintain learning environments for children, there’s a level of stress people are experiencing,” she said. “Sometimes it is important to talk to an objective person for perspective or suggestions.”

Norton also mentioned many people are now feeling social isolation as they are being told to avoid close contact with others.

He had some tips and tricks for people who are feeling stressed out:

• For those whose daily routines have been disrupted, develop a new, healthy, routine.

• Limit time spent watching disturbing news shows, which can contribute to feelings of uncertainty and anxiousness.

• Look back to New Year’s resolutions or planned projects, hobbies or goals and get busy.

• Consider volunteering to help others.

“It’s a really scary time right now,” he said. “Are there things that you can be doing to help other people? When we look outside of ourselves and help others, we feel good about ourselves.

“Are there ways to plug in and check in on people who might be isolated?”

Lakes Region Mental Health: 603-524-1100