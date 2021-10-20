LACONIA — The three candidates running for Ward 3 city councilor all see how to best promote the city’s growth and development as the main issue heading into next month’s municipal election.
Councilor Henry Lipman is being challenged in his bid for a ninth term, by Erica Hebert, and Jane Wood. Wood is running as a write-in candidate. She decided to enter the race earlier this month, well after the filing period for candidates ended on Aug. 13.
Lipman said that since being elected in 2005 he had been able to draw upon his background in finance to help the city find ways to make continuing improvements in its facilities and infrastructure while also adhering to the limitations imposed by the city’s tax cap. Chief among those upgrades were the construction of the city’s new middle school, and improvements to the high school.
His finance background has been an asset to the city, said Lipman, who worked at LRGHealthcare for almost 33 years, most of them as chief financial officer of the organization, and who now serves as the state’s Medicaid director.
“I felt I could make a difference,” he said, referring to having someone with his area of expertise on the council.
Lipman, like his challengers, considers housing to be the biggest challenge facing the city.
He said that more flexible zoning regulations which the city had adopted in recent years are an important first step in getting more balanced housing in the city. The Laconia State School property could play a key role in increasing the availability of housing that is affordable for working-class families.
The prospects for people in that income bracket is also of concern to Hebert and which she knows first-hand.
“I know what it’s like to be an average citizen who doesn’t (own) a house and had to work 50 hours a week,” said Hebert, who is office manager at Joyce Janitorial and previously worked at the Lakes Region Planning Commission.
The city definitely needs more housing for people “who do not make a lot, but who make more than would qualify them for assistance,” she said.
Wood said that she decided to run after attending recent City Council meetings and listening to the discussions about changes in the downtown area which have raised concerns among some local business owners.
Wood said one of her priorities would be to ensure that there is better communication between residents and city officials.
And like the other candidates she said the city needs to do what it can so that “housing is available to residents who have ordinary jobs.”
Lipman said the development that is taking place in the city is a good thing, but he worries about the prospect of gentrification which could result in the displacement of people on more limited incomes.
“I don’t want to drive out those who live here,” he said.
Both Hebert and Wood believe fresh faces would be good for the council.
“There needs to be a fresh perspective,” Hebert said. “I would bring in fresh eyes and a different perspective.”
Wood said while she served in the Legislature in the early 2000s she had a record being attentive to her constituents.
“I have the ability to listen and see what can be done to change things, and to help people,” she said.
Lipman said he sees the fact that he has challengers as a good thing.
“I am glad that people are liking what they see (in the city) and are looking to participate,” he said. Nevertheless he feels that his experience makes him the stronger candidate. “My experience and track record make me a better choice.”
