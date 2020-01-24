MEREDITH — Stacy Bivolcic will be taking on her former boss when local voters cast ballots for town clerk in the municipal election on March 10.
The candidate filing period for the election, which also features a selectman race, opened Wednesday and closes on Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m.
Bivolcic, who filed Thursday, spent four years working as deputy tax collector and deputy town clerk in Meredith and is now assistant to the town clerk/tax collector in Gilford. She is challenging Kerri Parker, who filed Wednesday, and has been town clerk in Meredith since 2008.
“This position is of importance to me because I feel that everyone entering our town hall should be treated with kindness and respect,” Bivolcic said. “I want to bring more organization to its daily processes and record keeping, as well as ensure a well-equipped and cohesive staff that is ready to serve our public’s needs.”
She said it was time for a “positive change” in Meredith.
Bivolcic said people are sometimes less than satisfied after interactions at Town Hall.
“That seems to be what people have been telling me,” she said. “Nobody really wants to pay taxes or car registration,” she said. “We have to be kinder when we are doing those things.
“We want them to have a good feeling when they walk out the door. Some feel that way, some don’t.”
The town clerk position pays more than $50,000 per year. No academic qualifications are needed.
Certifications are offered through the New Hampshire City & Town Clerks Association and through the New Hampshire Tax Collectors Association. Bivolcic and Parker have these certifications.
Parker said customer service is her priority.
"Almost every day I am here at the office between 6:30-7:00 a.m.," she said. "I take every opportunity for continuing education courses and the classes to stay up to date on the new laws that are enacted for our department.
"I am dedicated to this community and the people that I serve here, both residents and non-residents alike, striving to put the best interest of them first and foremost within the scope of the law that is mandated by the State of New Hampshire.
“I love the job and love the people in this town and I like being able to have them come in with a problem and be able to come up with a solution.”
She said a key job of the town clerk is handling the balloting for elections, and this year there are a presidential primary, town election and town meeting, a state primary and a general election.
Also up for election, will be one selectman position. Michael Pelczar is the incumbent.
Also up for election is:
• Moderator (incumbent Chris Kelly).
• Supervisor of the checklist (incumbent Martha Billings).
• Treasurer (incumbent Mark Billings).
• Trustee of the trust fund positions (incumbents William Gartner, Mary Kahn and James Gregoire)
• Library trustee (incumbent Lisa Garcia)
Applications for filing can be obtained in person at the Town Clerk’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.