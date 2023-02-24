Bette Hammond

Bette Hammond discusses student discipline problems during the Feb. 20 meeting of the Winnisquam Regional School Board in this video screenshot.

TILTON — The Winnisquam Regional School District will offer a two-day training workshop during vacation week to help address disruptive student behavior.

Superintendent Shannon Bartlett said grant money will allow the district to bring in representatives from Connecting Our Resources Educationally, or CORE, Methods and William J. White Educational and Behavioral Consulting Services, Inc. to work with parents, teachers, special educators and administrators across the district. Bartlett plans to offer a similar professional training workshop during April vacation.

