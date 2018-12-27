Where to turn for help in a mental health crisis:

National Suicide Prevention Hotline:

Call toll-free: 1-800-273-8255

Lakes Region Mental Health Center

40 Beacon Street East

Laconia, NH 03246

Phone: (603) 524-1100

Lakes Region Mental Health

Emergency Services team:

603-528-0305

NH Bureau of Behavioral Health

www.dhhs.nh.gov/dcbcs/bbh/

www.dhhs.nh.gov/dcbcs/bbh/centers.htm

National Alliance on Mental Illness NH

www.naminh.org/

NH Community

Behavioral Health Association

www.nhcbha.org/

NH Bureau of Drug

and Alcohol Services

www.dhhs.nh.gov/dcbcs/bdas/

NH drug and alcohol treatment locator

nhtreatment.org/resources/

