The tree monsters in Cynthia Kroon's Halloween display in West Alton are made of rotted logs and spray foam. The gnarled hands were achieved by squeezing and shaping spray foam around garbage bags. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Cynthia Kroon of West Alton poses with her homemade giant spider decoration. Kroon has decorated a large swath of Roger Street with Halloween creatures. The spider pictured here is composed of foam, PVC pipes, Christmas ornaments and wigs. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Cynthia Kroon uses a wide array of materials in her work, ranging from old trees to Halloween masks, and even antiques. The pumpkin monster depicted here is made of an old tree, spray foam, a plastic jack-o-lantern and an antique scythe. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Cynthia Kroon adjusts the beard on her wizard character, part of the Halloween display at her home in West Alton. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Cynthia Kroon's display even includes moving graves and countless characters, each one constructed from scratch. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
WEST ALTON — Tucked away on the quiet road of Roger Street is an elaborate Halloween display. Witches, pumpkin monsters, animated trees, and giant spiders occupy the lawns — and roof — of the property. In between, giant spider webs, hanging bats, ghosts, and other ghouls fill the space. When the sun goes down, dozens of colored lights illuminate the characters and scenery, completing the effect.
This is the work of Cynthia Kroon, with some assistance from her husband Paul.
“Last year was the first year doing it,” Kroon said. “I used to do all sorts of stuff when the kids were little to decorate the house, but I never really built anything like this, like this year.”
This year's display has doubled in size and scope. Each character and scene is hand-assembled by Kroon, using a combination of improvised materials like old furniture stuffing, PVC piping, wigs, antiques, spray foam and even dead trees. Some figures, like her wizard character, feature rubber masks filled with spray foam to give the illusion of life. All of it makes for a unique, fun nighttime experience.
“I get all of my ideas from YouTube,” Kroon said. “I just watch what other people have made and I get an idea.”
Kroon's favorite piece is a giant, black spider that rests on her front lawn. The creature's legs are formed of PVC pipes wrapped in black pool noodle foam with other improvised details.
“Those are Christmas ornaments,” Kroon said, gesturing to the giant arachnid's eyes. “I spray the inside with florescent orange paint and black. At night they glow as if they had lightbulbs under them. The hair on the legs is cut up wigs I glue on.”
Some of Kroon's unique pieces are a composition of dead trees, spray foam and paint. The final result is a trio of furious tree monsters, complete with gnarled hands and howling faces.
“The middle tree, the tall one, he was at the end of the road,” Kroon said. “For the last two years I said 'that would make a great Halloween tree.'”
When the Kroons' son showed up to visit this year, she asked him and her husband to cut it down. The tree was so rotted, it fell over when her son lightly pushed it, but Kroon gave it a second life.
“We filled the bottom with concrete, and there's 12 cans of foam in there,” Kroon said, adding that she used wood hardener to preserve the tree. “Then I foamed faces on it and started painting.”
Although this is only the second year Kroon has put up a display of this nature, she's been crafting and improvising for the holiday since childhood.
“I grew up very poor,” Kroon recalled. “At Christmas you got homemade gifts. Not exciting to a child. Halloween, you dressed up, you went out and you got all sorts of candy, and it was fun.”
The Kroons often get curious drivers on their road, but this year they'd like to see some trick-or-treaters.
“Halloween is for kids,” Kroon said. “I'd just like to see a lot of kids come by and have fun looking.”
Those who want to glimpse the display for themselves can drive to 23 Roger St.
