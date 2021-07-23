LACONIA — A no-swimming advisory for Weirs Beach was lifted Friday, but remained in place for Bartlett Beach, the city Parks and Recreation Department reported.
The advisory was issued for Weirs and Bartlett beaches after water samples taken on Monday showed the level of E. coli bacteria was higher than what is considered safe for swimming, said Parks and Facilities Director Amy Lovisek Friday. But another round of water samples taken on Thursday showed the bacteria level at Weirs Beach had returned to a safe level, though it remained high at Bartlett Beach.
The advisory “doesn’t mean you can’t swim. We’re just advising against it,” Lovisek said.
Lovisek said there are several reasons E. coli bacteria levels increase, including rain runoff which can wash contaminants on the beach into the water, or droppings from waterfowl. She said that beaches such as Bartlett, which is situated on a sheltered cove, are more susceptible to rising bacterial levels because the water does not turn over as quickly and often as beaches on an open and exposed shoreline.
Water at the city’s five beaches is tested monthly, or more often when high bacteria levels are noted, Lovisek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.