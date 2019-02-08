LACONIA — What a difference a week makes.
The cold weather and abundant snow that brought optimism to those associated with the 90th World Championship Sled Dog Derby has melted away and forced the cancellation of the event.
The trail was ready to go last Saturday, organizers said, but that was before Mother Nature brought a February thaw on Monday and Tuesday that melted all of the snow at the start/finish line and made snow along the length of the trail unsafe, according to the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club. The rain that followed, with no snow in the forecast, led the club to cancel the race "to hopefully give mushers enough time to go elsewhere if they desire."
Scheduling conflicts prevented the club from setting a backup date for the derby.
