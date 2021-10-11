GILFORD — Marine Patrol is investigating why a man died while diving in Gilford on Sunday.
A group of four divers were in the water off Diamond Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, on Sunday morning when one of them became unresponsive. Another diver brought him to the surface and an emergency call was placed at 10:16 a.m. The other diver and a Good Samaritan were able to pull the diver out of the water, and CPR was performed on the man while he was being transported to shore, but he died by the time emergency responders arrived.
Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian of Marine Patrol identified the victim as Gene Parker, age 69, of Wakefield. Haroutunian said he wasn’t sure how experienced with diving Parker was, but, “it wasn’t his first time diving.”
Speaking at mid-day on Monday, Haroutunian said the cause of Parker’s death was still unclear.
“An autopsy is being performed this afternoon, his gear is being currently looked at and examined,” Haroutunian said.
Members of the Laconia, Gilford, Meredith and Alton fire-rescue departments assisted in attempting to revive Parker.
