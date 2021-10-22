LACONIA — One door might be closing, as the landmark Greenlaw’s Music store owners plan retirement, but two new doors have recently opened.
Scentapy, located across Main Street from the Colonial Theatre, opened last weekend. Taylor Mead manages the store, which sells soaps, lotions, body sprays, lip balms, face masks, scrubs and other beauty and hygiene products made by her mother, Kim Mead, at her home in Gilmanton.
Mead said her mother has been making soaps and other products at home for about 15 years, but that the location at 622 Main St. is her first storefront.
Though they make the product in Gilmanton, Mead said they chose to open in downtown Laconia, “because of the revival that is happening,” such as the renovated Colonial and new businesses including Defiant Records and Craft Beer, which are drawing more people to the heart of the city. “And we just really love downtown,” she said.
Though they are just celebrating their one-week anniversary this weekend, the early returns are promising.
“It’s been really good,” Mead said.
A short way down Main Street, GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar is serving health drinks and foods from a space in the parking garage building that used to be a financial services office. GoodNatured has been open for about a month, said general manager Emily Monfet.
“I was born and raised in Laconia, I always wanted to have something healthy as an option. Downtown is a beautiful spot, and is very up and coming,” Monfet said.
She worked in restaurants before helping to open GoodNatured, and said the growth in that industry over the past few years has been “amazing.”
A great deal of care went into the renovation of the space, Monfet said. What was once a dark, closed-in space is now bright and open, decorated with plants and art, resulting in an atmosphere that is both relaxing and energizing.
GoodNatured sources as many of its ingredients locally as possible, including blueberries and kale, granola, tea, maple syrup, and protein powder. “We try to support local businesses as much as we can,” Monfet said.
There’s a take-a-book, leave-a-book section for the bibliophiles, and, for those with green thumbs, a take-a-cutting, leave-a-cutting shelf. GoodNatured offers discounts for FitFocus gym members, veterans, teachers and health care workers.
“It’s been going well, it’s starting to get busy,” Monfet said, noting that last weekend went particularly well. “A lot of people are saying, 'we’ve been waiting for something to come downtown like this.'”
