BELMONT — Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a three-vehicle accident on Route 3 early Wednesday afternoon.
The accident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Route 3 (Daniel Webster Highway) in front of Cupples Car Company.
Belmont police Lt. Stephen Akerstrom said a car driven by Diane Groux, 79, of Laconia, was traveling north when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a pickup truck driven by Arthur Sinclair Jr., 75, of Bristol. The force of the impact then caused Groux’s car to ricochet into a van driven by Ilya Petrov, 43, of Peterborough, which was also traveling south.
Akerstrom said Groux and Sinclair were both taken to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, but he did not know the nature or extent of their injuries.
All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene. A stretch of Route 3 in the immediate area of the crash was closed for about 1¼ hours while police conducted their investigation and the vehicles were removed from the scene, Akerstrom added.
The accident remains under investigation, including determining what may have caused Groux’s car to cross into the oncoming lane, Akerstrom said.
