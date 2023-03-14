Bridgewater-Hebron Village School

Bridgewater-Hebron Village School. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

BRIDGEWATER — Three of the seven towns in the Newfound Area School District are looking to form a special-purpose school district that would serve as its own school administrative unit.

Sen. Rick Ladd (R-Haverhill) is the lead sponsor of HB 349, which would allow the towns of Bridgewater, Groton and Hebron to withdraw from SAU 4 in a continuation of their move toward independence. Two of the towns — Bridgewater and Hebron — had formed a special political subdivision known as the Bridgewater-Hebron Village District which subsequently built the Bridgewater-Hebron Village School, which they continue to maintain, leasing it to the Newfound Area School District for $1 per year. SAU 4 staffs the classes.

