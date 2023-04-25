Robin Reinhold

SAU 4 Business Administrator Robin Reinhold, seated center, discusses some potential budgetary impacts if Bridgwater, Groton and Hebron withdraw from the Newfound Area School District. (Video screenshot)

BRISTOL — The Newfound Area School Board has asked Superintendent Pierre Couture to work with local legislators in drafting a proposed amendment to HB 349 to limit the amount of time Bridgewater, Groton and Hebron would have to work out the details of a plan to withdraw from School Administrative Unit 4.

The legislation, which passed the House and went on to the Senate for action, would allow the three towns to vote on forming a special-purpose school district. If passed by the Senate and signed by the governor under its current language, the bill would give the towns as many as four years to present the question to voters at an annual town meeting.

