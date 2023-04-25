BRISTOL — The Newfound Area School Board has asked Superintendent Pierre Couture to work with local legislators in drafting a proposed amendment to HB 349 to limit the amount of time Bridgewater, Groton and Hebron would have to work out the details of a plan to withdraw from School Administrative Unit 4.
The legislation, which passed the House and went on to the Senate for action, would allow the three towns to vote on forming a special-purpose school district. If passed by the Senate and signed by the governor under its current language, the bill would give the towns as many as four years to present the question to voters at an annual town meeting.
This places a limit on how much time they can take to develop a workable plan for the potential new school district, so voters would know what they were choosing. Details they would need to address include what grades would be served by the Bridgewater-Hebron Village School, and what provisions they could arrange with other school districts to serve additional grades. They also would need to arrange for participation in extracurricular and athletic programs not offered by their school.
The plan also would include a recommendation on whether to operate their own school administrative unit or contract with SAU 4 for supervisory services.
At the same time three towns are considering leaving the Newfound Area School District, the Hill School District is considering joining. Hill currently has a 10-year tuition agreement with Newfound, which began on July 1, 2015, and ends in 2025.
The agreement states that, if either school board does not want to continue the tuition agreement, it has to notify the other district by June 30 of this year, which provides time for the boards to make any necessary changes in staffing and expenditures. Newfound’s business administrator, Robin Reinhold, noted that Newfound will begin working on its 2025 budget in August or September of this year.
A joint committee of Hill and Newfound school board members started exploring options for joining, continuing or amending the tuition agreement last December, giving them six months to decide on a course of action.
Newfound also is engaged in a two-year study of its elementary schools, with a goal of having a building proposal ready to present to voters at next year’s school district meeting. The building committee is weighing the replacement of the outlying schools in Danbury and New Hampton with a central elementary school, or renovating existing schools.
Uncertainty about whether three of the seven member towns (eight with Hill) will be part of the district makes planning for the potential building project even more difficult.
With all that in mind, former New Hampton school board member Fran Wendelboe advocated for seeking an amendment to HB 349 that would give the three towns just six months to develop their plans.
Even if the bill were amended to shorten the time for developing a proposal, it would not go before voters until the March 2024 Town Meeting — too late for any decision on a major building project.
Couture said SAU 4 should go forward with the planning for a new building project, but the vote might have to be delayed.
“We’ve been kind of gearing up for March 2024,” he said, “but that would lead to a lot of uncertainty if that [withdrawal] decision hasn’t been made.”
Couture said it likely would take two years from the time of the vote to complete the withdrawal. The decision would go to the Department of Education, and the new district would have to elect officers and develop its budget for voter approval.
Discussion
The superintendent invited selectboard members from the three towns considering withdrawal to attend the March 27 meeting to answer school board members’ questions, but they all claimed to have conflicts with that date. Some state representatives and community members were present, and School Board Chair Melissa Suckling asked the board to bypass its normal public comment procedures to open the meeting up as a forum for questions.
Reinhold gave a presentation that broke down some of the current costs associated with the classes and services provided to students in the three towns, as well as projections of what separating from the district would cost. The numbers served as a starting point for discussions about what the withdrawal would mean for the remaining towns in the district as well as those forming their own school district.
Suckling read into the record the emails from two supporters of HB 349.
Rachel Vanduzer of Hebron wrote, “Whether BHVS becomes K-8 or not, we support leaving the district, but keeping ties to SAU 4. We love our neighbors from all the local towns, and Article 5 [a study of the school apportionment formula] caused undue strain on these relationships. It became clear that we should leave the district since the larger towns can come after smaller towns, propose a new tax formula, and potentially succeed by outnumbering us at the polls. Our family works hard, very hard, to make ends meet and can’t afford a major tax increase.”
Rick and Katlin Simula of Groton wrote about their family’s 45-minute commute to the high school in Bristol. “I would never put my children on a bus for that long, and bearing sole responsibility for transportation would impact us financially and professionally. I don’t know why people are shocked at this proposal, because many other towns do this, have their own elementary schools and tuition into neighboring high schools, just like Hill already does.”
They also argued that “having a smaller district with quality leadership provides the best educational opportunities possible for students.”
Rep. John Sellers (R-Bristol) pointed out that the district has seven state representatives and three senators in Concord, but the local selectboard sought legislators with no connection to the Newfound Area to sponsor the bill.
Speaking about the legislative process, he said, “If there’s any changes to the bill by amendments, it has to happen now. You have to get ahold of your senator and ask them about making a change. ... If you want the bill to go forward, you can say you’re supportive. If you want it to die, you can say, ‘Oppose it.’”
Members of the school board continue to support seeking an amendment that would limit the planning time to six months, and provide, in Suckling’s words, “a little bit more clear guidance on the ins and outs of the process ... because we have so much hanging on it.”
They unanimously supported the motion to have the superintendent draft the amendment with the help of the district’s representatives, and to email updates to the board.
