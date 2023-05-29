ALTON — Like its history itself, there are cemeteries scattered across the town. For every small one visible from a stretch of road, there are dozens more. 

For a decade, local historian Martin Cornelissen has tried to locate and visit all of them, learn about those laid to rest inside, and collate and preserve their history. Of the 115 burial grounds in town that he knows of to date, he’s been to 112. Though he has since expanded to all graves, Cornelissen began the work in search of each of the veterans buried in the town — nearly 600 that he's found so far.

