LACONIA — Members of Temple B’nai Israel held a special ceremony last week to observe the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the infamous Nov. 9, 1938, "The night of broken glass," or "Kristallnacht," during which Jewish businesses, homes, and synagogues were destroyed across Germany's Third Reich.

The event was a grim harbinger of what was to come. Thirty thousand Jewish people were captured and later sent to concentration camps, and nearly 100 people were murdered.

