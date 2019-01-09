LACONIA – The Taylor Community has filed plans with the city to build six cottages, a pavilion, a bocce ball court, a putting green and gardens where residents can plant flowers and vegetables.
The not-for-profit retirement community, located at 435 Union Ave., now has 60 independent living apartments, 123 cottages and a nursing home. It also has various dining and recreational amenities.
The city Planning Board on Tuesday opened the proposal to the public for input and then continued the matter until its Feb. 5 meeting. City staff is to review the findings of a third-party review and compose its own review.
The post-and-beam open pavilion is to be 28 feet by 44 feet and will be used for programming at the retirement community.
Each of the detached single-family cottages will have an attached two-car garage, two bedrooms with walk-in closets, a sunroom, dining room, living room, kitchen, den, laundry room, a patio a master bathroom and a second bathroom.
The 104-acre community was approved in 1992 as a planned-unit development and has been completed in phases. The new buildings are to cover about 4 acres.
Taylor also has a satellite location in Wolfeboro, called Back Bay, which has 24 independent living cottages.
