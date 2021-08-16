LACONIA — The swimmer who was pulled unconscious from Lake Winnisquam at Ahern State Park Thursday was clinging to life Friday, the city’s fire chief reported.
Chief Kirk Beattie said that he was told Friday morning that the man, age 61 and from Laconia, was in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Concord Hospital-Laconia where he was rushed shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Beattie said the man was unresponsive when he was brought out of the water a short distance from the main beach. Bystanders immediately started performing CPR on the man, Beattie said. A private boat was used to bring the man to the main beach where EMTs and an ambulance were waiting to take him to the hospital, the chief said.
The man’s name has not been released and no information has been released regarding how the accident occurred.
