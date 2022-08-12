CONCORD — A nationwide survey by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks New Hampshire the second best state overall for children’s health and well-being, but places the Granite State among 40 states where rates of youth anxiety and depression have been rising even before the pandemic began two years ago.

“Over the last several years, COVID-19 has exposed and intensified the mental health challenges facing our children like never before,” said Rebecca Woitkowski, Kids Count policy director for New Futures, a NH health policy and advocacy group.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.