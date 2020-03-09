PLYMOUTH — A family at 30 High St. escaped with their dogs from an early-afternoon fire on Sunday, but their cats perished in the blaze, according to Fire Chief Tom Morrison.
Plymouth and Campton-Thornton Fire-Rescue were called out about noon to battle the fire at the 2.5-story single-family home. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing at the front of the building.
Plymouth police and an off-duty firefighter who arrived earlier had already evacuated the residents.
With heavy fire throughout the first and second floors of the building, the department called a second alarm to bring in additional companies from Ashland, Holderness, Rumney, and Waterville Valley, and a third alarm brought extra manpower from New Hampton, Bristol, Hebron, and Bridgewater.
Center Harbor and Meredith EMS provided station coverage.
Morrison said the fire appeared to have started near a container used for the disposal of smoking materials, with other combustibles in close proximity. The wind gave the fire a head start on the crews, and it took about two hours to bring the blaze under control. Companies remained on the scene until about 4 p.m.
There were no reported injuries.
Tenney Mountain Pizza, McDonald’s, and Hannaford’s donated food and water for those on the scene. The American Red Cross assisted with housing accommodations.
