LACONIA — A public listening session about Gunstock, which was in the planning process, has been called off.
State Sen. Bob Guida had been working on plans to host an open forum to give public officials and private citizens a chance to express their views on the operation and future of the county-owned recreational facility.
Last week Guida said he was looking to hold the session this Sunday. But on Wednesday he said he was shelving plans for the event. He said he made the decision after attending Monday night’s meeting of the Belknap County Delegation.
At that meeting several members of the public had an opportunity to express their concerns that the growing confrontation between the delegation and the Gunstock Area Commission was jeopardizing Gunstock’s future.
At the same meeting the delegation heard from three county residents who have applied for an open position on the Gunstock Commission, and decided to take three weeks to deliberate before deciding which applicant to appoint.
“I think it’s important to let the delegation do its work,” said Guida, whose district includes five Belknap County communities. “I do not want to be perceived as interfering.”
Guida said a more appropriate time to hold such a forum would be after the Gunstock Commission vacancy is filled.
“I have to respect the process,” he said.
— Michael Mortensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.