SANBORNTON — Excessive speed is being blamed for a two-car accident Thursday which sent two people to the hospital, according to police, who said it is amazing no one was killed.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on Gulf Road near the Tilton town line.
According to police, a vehicle being driven erratically and at a high rate of speed crossed into the oncoming lane and sideswiped another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the speeding vehicle was identified as Jason Lamy, 37, of Franklin. He and his passenger suffered injuries and were taken to Concord Hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Lamy was treated and released, according to a Concord Hospital spokesperson.
The name of the passenger in the Lamy vehicle was not released.
The occupants of the second car — a driver and three children, ages 5 to 11 — did not require hospital treatment.
“This could have been a fatal accident,” Sanbornton Police Lt. Kevin McIntosh said. The Lamy vehicle was traveling at more than twice the speed limit, he added. The posted speed limit on Gulf Road is 30 mph.
Lamy’s vehicle rolled over six times after the collision, McIntosh said.
The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed, McIntosh said.
– Michael Mortensen
