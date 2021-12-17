LACONIA — With $11.8 million in COVID stimulus funds for Belknap County either in-hand or on the way, a list of potential uses for the funds is being forwarded to the County Delegation’s Executive Committee which is scrutinizing next year’s proposed $33.4 million county budget.
County Commissioners on Thursday also agreed to study the list of 42 possible projects early next month.
The budget as presented by the county commissioners includes $9 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The County Delegation will need to approve the use of the funds before the money can be spent.
All told, the county’s share of ARPA funds is $11.8 million. Half of that amount has already been received by the county, with the balance due to come in next year, according to County Administrator Debra Shakett.
The Executive Committee reviews and typically amends the budget before presenting the spending plan to the full delegation for approval.
Possible uses for the ARPA funds on the county’s list are grouped into three categories on the basis of priority — $1.3 million for projects labeled urgent, $2.5 million in high priority projects, and $4.8 million for projects marked “opportunities.”
The urgent expenditures are intended to help retain the county’s existing workforce, particularly at the County Nursing Home. About $1.2 million is designated for premium pay for all county workers, with another $100,000 to fund a program to provide training for those who wish to become licensed practical nurses.
Included in the high-priority projects is $1.3 million which would go toward a $1.8 million upgrade for radio communications system at the Sheriff’s Department which dispatches for most local police departments in the county. $500,000 for the project has already been authorized.
Another high-priority project on the list is $350,000 to replace the windows at the County Complex, which houses the Nursing Home, the Sheriff’s Department, as well the offices for the county administration, and the Restorative Justice Program.
The opportunities portion of this list includes $2.2 million for construction of a solar array to generate electricity for the County Complex, and $1 million to pave the main parking lot at Gunstock.
The delegation’s Executive Committee has scheduled a series of afternoon meetings from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30 to go through the different parts of the county budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.