LACONIA — Several hundred of the city's children got an early Christmas gift last week, and one that connects them with their community's history. The creators of "Socks: the Belknap Mill Christmas Elf" toured the public schools and handed out copies of the book to each first through fourth grader.
The gift was made possible by the NH Charitable Foundation's Thomas S. Gale Fund and a donation from Dirk Nadon, who wanted to honor the memory of his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Forbes. Forbes taught elementary students in Laconia for 33 years. Nadon, owner and manager of Lakes Media New Hampshire, is also a member of the Belknap Mill's board of directors.
"Socks" is the name of a plush elf that visits the Belknap Mill every December. He accompanies staff members when they make outings, is a star of their social media accounts, and greets visitors during the holiday season. Then he leaves on Dec. 23, as his services are required elsewhere.
A few years ago, the mill decided that Socks needed a back story, and local educator and writer Chris Beyer took up the challenge. His story explains how the Belknap Mill was originally built to be a hosiery mill, the likes of which turned Laconia from a small crossroads into a bustling city and the seat of the county.
Beyer's story was first intended to be told only on poster boards at the mill, but last year, Director Karen Prior put the wheels in motion to have it printed and bound as a children's book. Larry Frates, the mill's artist-in-residence, created the illustrations, and Cathy Waldron, who owns the local publishing company Give A Salute!, took it from there.
The Belknap Mill has been selling the story of "Socks" since early this year.
"Not only do the children get to enjoy a wonderful holiday story but they get to learn about the important history of the Belknap Mill and what it means to Laconia," Prior said about the delivery of the books.
Beyer works district-wide as a teacher of English for speakers of other languages. "I think it's great that all the kids can have access to the books," he said. "It's a book they can read with their families during the holidays. I'm just glad that every kid can have a copy."
The legacy of Peggy Forbes
Nadon said he was playing cards at the Lakes Region Casino one day, when conversation around the table revealed that he was the son of a long-time teacher. The serious visage at the far end the table softened, "Oh my God, your mom was Peggy Forbes? Your mom had all three of my kids, and they loved her. My youngest son, who's going to be 19, he'll be here tonight, will you stay around and spend some time with him?" Nadon assented, and a short while later he was introduced to the son, who had grown into a tough-looking man. But hearing the name of Nadon's mother brought him back to days when he was small and needed help.
"He got to be sort of emotional. 'Your mom taught me how to read, because I had a hard time reading,'" Nadon recounted. "Here he is, crying, in front of a bunch of men at the cards table." He has dozens of those types of stories, he added. "I run into more people that remember her, and remember her like it was yesterday."
Forbes went to the school now known as Keene State College, then returned to her hometown of Laconia, where she spent her entire career helping children gain the foundation upon which they could build a lifetime of learning. She did so with a stature that inspired her students, Nadon said, adding that she remained dedicated to her students for every day that she could, right up until cancer took her life 15 years ago at age 59.
The book distribution idea was floated by Prior during a board of directors meeting, Nadon said, and he remembers hearing her say, "We need to find someone to get behind this." The words rang in his ear. "I just said, 'I'll do it.' I was looking for a way to honor her."
Forbes would have liked how the gift encourages young readers, Nadon said, and she would have especially appreciated how Beyer's story and Frates' illustrations incorporate an important part of the city's history.
"She would have loved that combination," Nadon said.
Bob Champlin got to see Forbes from a co-worker's perspective. He started at the school as a counselor, then became principal. He remembered her as someone who loved teaching, and believed that all of her students were capable of high achievements regardless of where they started. She knew when it was appropriate to kick the boss out of the staff holiday party, so that the fun could really begin, and, "On Halloween, she would put on the scariest stuff," Champlin said.
"She used to say, 'Bob, you're going to have to carry me out of here,'" he said, recalling that her dedication didn't waver even after she became ill. "And we pretty much did."
One part of her job that she particularly relished was the opportunity to teach her students how to read.
He said that Forbes was "a reading fanatic," who had perfected the art of turning non-readers into readers. Forbes had an easel, upon which she would write words, and "one of those long pointers. The kids would be sitting in front of her, she would point to the word, and all the kids would read together." It was called "choral reading," which allowed the strong readers to voice the words, and those who were still putting the sounds together could practice.
As principal, Champlin could count on regular visits from Forbes to report which of her students read independently for the first time that day. "By January, every kid in her class was reading," he said. "It didn't matter who was in her class, they would learn to read."
