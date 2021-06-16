LACONIA — The smell of gas prompted concern and a response from the fire department and utility service yesterday afternoon at multiple locations, but no gas leaks were detected as of 6:30 p.m.
"We are working 18 'odors of gas in the building' throughout the city," said Chief Kirk Beattie yesterday evening. He said the reports came from the Police Department, the St. Francis Home, Concord Hospital-Laconia (formerly LRGH), and many businesses and private residences.
At none of the locations where the odor was reported did gas meters register a leak, Beattie said. "However, we have to investigate each and every one of them." He said the city's department was assisted by counterparts from Gilford, Belmont and Meredith in responding to all of the calls.
Beattie said he suspected there was a problem with the system that adds an odorant to the natural gas before it is piped throughout the city. Natural gas has no detectable smell on its own, so a chemical is added to help people smell the gas should it leak.
"We are not finding gas," Beattie said.
A representative from Concord Hospital confirmed that the odor of gas was reported at multiple places within the Laconia hospital location at around 4:30 p.m., including in the main lobby. The spokesperson said that the hospital's incident command was activated, and that Liberty Utilities and the Fire Department responded to the call.
At no point were staff or patients evacuated, the spokesperson said, and the hospital was cleared to resume normal operation at 5:25 p.m.
