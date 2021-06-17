LACONIA — An over-concentration of a pungent gas in the local natural gas distribution system gave public safety officials plenty of anxious moments when dozens of people reported smelling gas Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The Laconia Fire Department responded to 48 calls from homes, businesses, and health-care facilities, saying they smelled gas, which continued into Thursday morning. Twenty calls were received by gas utility Liberty Utilities.
As it turned out, there were no gas leaks anywhere. Rather, what people were smelling was an overdose of a gas that smells like rotting eggs or cabbage that is added to natural gas – which is odorless – to make it easier to detect.
“There was an overabundance of mercaptan used to pretreat a new gas line which is being installed on Laconia Road.” Liberty Utilities spokesperson Emily Burnett said Thursday.
Why too much of the substance was applied to the new line being installed in Tilton between Lochmere and the Winnisquam Bridge is still under investigation, Burnett said. She said the mercaptan was not diminishing as fast as it should have, but said the odor should have dissipated altogether sometime Thursday.
Workers were installing a new line near 822 Laconia Road (Route 3) — about 3 miles southwest of the Laconia city line — when calls started coming in around 2 p.m. That was when the staff at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reported the smell of gas in a machinery room.
The number and pace of the calls was so great that the Fire Department activated the city’s Emergency Operations Center at 5:30 p.m., Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said.
“Our first thought was what happened in Lawrence (Massachusetts), when gas started escaping from over-pressurized gas lines,” Beattie said, explaining the decision to activate the center in order to provide better coordination of the multiple calls that were continuing to come in.
The incident Beattie was referring to occurred in September 2018 when excessive pressure in natural gas lines caused a series of explosions and fires to occur in as many as 40 homes, with more than 80 individual fires, in the Merrimack Valley, Massachusetts, communities of Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover. One person was killed and 30,000 were forced to evacuate their homes.
“We have to assume there’s a gas leak until we have proof that there isn’t,” Beattie said.
He said his main concerns were multiple gas leaks or fires in different parts of the city.
Every place where the odor was detected was checked out by firefighters and Liberty Utilities technicians.
Firefighters from the Meredith, Gilford, Belmont, and Tilton-Northfield fire departments were brought in under mutual aid to assist Laconia personnel with some of the gas-smell calls, in addition to other calls for service, including three motorcycle accidents and several medical aid calls, Beattie said.
The volume of incidents prompted Liberty Utilities to augment its local crews with technicians from its Manchester facility.
“Our technicians were there right away,” Burnett said of the company’s response.
In addition to St. Francis, there were reports of gas odor from two other health care facilities — Concord Hospital-Laconia, and Taylor Community.
“Fortunately we didn’t have to evacuate anyone,” Beattie said.
However, the hospital did shut down some gas-fired appliances until it was confirmed there was no leak, the chief said.
The emergency center was deactivated at 10 p.m. once the situation was under control, Beattie said.
The department was still fielding calls Thursday morning, he said.
Beattie said that if anyone thinks they smell gas they should call the Fire Department or Liberty Utilities, so the situation can be checked out.
