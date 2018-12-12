LACONIA — While both parties are still in talks to iron out the final terms, it appears that Sicario, the German Shepherd who last week was planned to be euthanized by the New Hampshire Humane Society, is instead going to be placed with a training company that specializes in aggressive dogs.
“We got assured that the process is moving,” said Jay Haley of the Kingston-based Etiquette Academy for Dogs. “We’re still in a holding pattern.”
Steve Schaffer, interim director of the New Hampshire Humane Society, confirmed that the nonprofit animal shelter is working to sign Sicario over to Etiquette Academy.
“We’ve had a donor step up and help us connect with a group that specializes in training high-risk, aggressive dogs,” Schaffer said. "It’s a very expensive and long-term training project, and we’ve met with them and are far along in discussions with the hope to be able to transfer the dog to them."
He said he hoped the transfer could be completed “within the next several days.”
If the transfer is completed, it would mark a reversal of fortunes for the two-year-old dog, who first came to the Humane Society this summer, along with several other animals, after police raided an illegal shelter in New Hampton.
The Humane Society adopted him out twice, and each time he was returned. According to an official statement provided last week, Sicario was returned for “biting, aggressive behavior and behavioral issues.… He continues to exhibit overly aggressive behavior and has also bitten a staff member.”
The shelter’s veterinarian and behavioral consultant agreed that Sicario was too dangerous to adopt out a third time.
Laura Robitaille, who had worked as an animal care provider at the Humane Society for several months, and who said she had many hours of experience with Sicario, disagreed so strongly with the decision that she quit over the plan to euthanize him. She organized a protest outside the Humane Society on Thursday, and by the end of the week, a couple of Humane Society supporters — Starr Lawton and Haley Dearborn — urged the Humane Society to rethink its decision.
