BELMONT — The Belmont High School Performing Arts Company is presenting Shakespeare like you have never seen him. In this presentation, set in the 16th Century, "Bill" is a little known playwright who spends time acting. He is highly disenchanted with being on stage and decides to find steady work as a stable hand.
Will this be the end? Will we never see his classic works?
Shakespeare takes a break from his work for "Mistress Ford" and goes to sleep for the night. Gentle sleep will not come, for Shakespeare is troubled by nightmares. Causing his discomfort are some characters who need to be born, and only William can do it. The nocturnal visitors are named "Juliet," "Rosalind," "Lady Macbeth," "Kate" and "Cleopatra."
As each arrives they beg him to acknowledge them and bring them into existence for all the world to know.
All is not sweetness and light among the ladies as each Belmont actress takes on the personae of her character. We see gentle and soft-spoken Juliet of his work Romeo and Juliet; while Rosalind of As You Like It becomes a bit mischievous and the commanding "Portia" brings her version of Merchant of Venice; a very loud and boisterous "Kate" arrives from Taming of the Shrew and the melodramatic "Cleopatra" slinks her way through her part from Anthony and Cleopatra.
These characters are portrayed by a strong cast of Belmont High School students, some with great experience, others showing their skill and love of the stage. The previously mentioned characters are played by Anna LaDue, who is joined by M.Maas-Kisiel, Kelsey Trudeau, Emma Lacey, Mary Osgood, Aleeya Metevier and Oonagh Burwell. Each defines her role well.
There is a lot of conflict among the ladies and even a little hair-pulling between Kate (played in a very high spirited manner by Aleeya Metevier) and a frustrated Cleopatra (played by Oonagh Burwell) correctly being treated as a shrew, as they attempt to convince Shakespeare that writing is his true calling by describing their potential places in his future work.
Anna LaDue has one of the funniest final lines in theater, as her character Mistress Ford refers to Shakespeare, commenting that he should not be giving up a good steady job. “That William Shakespeare – he’ll never amount to much.”
There are a couple of surprises in the production. Stage players in the 1500s were primarily men. If there was a female role, it was played by a boy. In this show, just the opposite occurs as all characters are played by females, including The Bard himself, played by M. Mass-Kisiel. The other surprise is in the costuming. Rather than clothe her players in garish representations of that period, director Meredith Imbimbo dresses her actors in 2019 common clothing, representing the method of stage attire of the 15/1600 time frame.
Emma Lacey as Juliet glories in “wearing a dress – it is not something I do often, I like showing my femininity,” she said. M. Mass-Kisiel, a 10th grader, knows she has been on stage longer than her mates. “My first role was in church as baby Jesus, I was four months old,” she explained. Mass-Kisiel enjoys her stage work, and “educating people in my role.”
The production shows the effect of director Imbimbo and assistant Patte Sarausky’s skills, they have spent much time refining some of the actor’s subtle facial reactions and interactions.
Imbimbo is an experienced director and recently told her charges, “Your interactions are beautiful, everybody is ‘into it.' I am absolutely positive you are the best group I have ever had... honest, deep-down and professional.”
While Shakespeare Slept debuted last night, it will be playing at the Belmont High School theater Nov. 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students, staff and seniors, while general admission is $8.
