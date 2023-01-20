U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen visited Plymouth State University Tuesday to meet with nursing program students and faculty and to tour its nursing program facilities. Shaheen secured $2.1 million for PSU as part of the final government funding bill for fiscal year 2023 to support nursing workforce expansion. From left are PSU nursing student Ashleigh Magoon of Holderness, Shaheen, and PSU nursing student Christopher Bilotti of Ashby, Massachusetts in the nursing program’s clinical simulation lab. (Courtesy photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen visits Plymouth State University to discuss their Nursing Workforce Expansion project. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen continued her Invest in NH tour with stops in Plymouth, Littleton and Whitefield on Tuesday. The tour highlights important projects for which Shaheen secured funding through the fiscal year 2023 government funding bill that was signed into law, which includes more than $111 million for New Hampshire projects through the congressionally directed spending process.
She kicked off her day with a visit to Plymouth State University to highlight the $2.1 million award she secured to support their Nursing Workforce Expansion project. The funding will improve the physical learning space and expand capacity to admit and educate well-qualified nursing students.
“We’ve experienced the dire challenges posed by shortages in our nursing workforce — particularly amid the pandemic. Now is the time to invest in robust nursing training and support to put quality health care within reach for every Granite Stater,” Shaheen said.
Later in the afternoon, Shaheen headed to Littleton to discuss a $300,000 award she included in the 2023 government funding bill to help complete the Littleton Riverfront Commons. Shaheen closed out the day in Whitefield to discuss a $1.4 million award she secured to make long-needed repairs to Union Street. The funding will support road reconstruction and drainage to address long-standing issues with flooding and road and sidewalk deterioration.
"I am committed to ensuring every town across New Hampshire has the resources needed to modernize infrastructure and ensure safety,” Shaheen said.
