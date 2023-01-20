PLYMOUTH — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen continued her Invest in NH tour with stops in Plymouth, Littleton and Whitefield on Tuesday. The tour highlights important projects for which Shaheen secured funding through the fiscal year 2023 government funding bill that was signed into law, which includes more than $111 million for New Hampshire projects through the congressionally directed spending process.

She kicked off her day with a visit to Plymouth State University to highlight the $2.1 million award she secured to support their Nursing Workforce Expansion project. The funding will improve the physical learning space and expand capacity to admit and educate well-qualified nursing students.

