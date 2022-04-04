LACONIA — This Thursday, residents will have two opportunities to speak about qualifications and characteristics they want in a new city manager.
Municipal Resources Inc., a consulting group which is handling the search process, will hold the open forums Thursday at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. in Rotary Auditorium in the Laconia Public Library.
The open forums will allow the public to offer their ideas on what they would like to see in the next city manager, as well what they see as the short- and long-term challenges for the city.
Those unable to attend the sessions in person can email their comments to laconiacmsearch@mrigov.com. They should include the word “Laconia” in the subject line of the email.
— Michael Mortensen
