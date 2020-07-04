LACONIA — A homemade fireworks device exploded, injuring two people, one seriously, Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said Saturday.
The accident occurred at 9:34 p.m. Friday on Provencal Road in the vicinity of Mile Hill Road.
Both of those injured were taken to Lakes Region General Hospital.
“The device and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation by Laconia Fire Department and Laconia Police Department. NH State Police and NH Fire Marshal’s Office are also assisting,” Beattie said in a news release.
