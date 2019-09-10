SANBORNTON — Of four candidates vying for an open position on the Sanbornton Board of Selectmen, three were still in the running during last Wednesday’s interviews, and Jim Dick was chosen to serve until March Town Meeting.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Vice-Chair Katy North, who is moving away. The remaining selectmen interviewed Dick, along with Dave Nickerson and Glenn Frederick, on Sept. 4. Nickerson and Frederick attended the session, while Dick, who was out of state, did his interview by phone.
Dick’s inability to attend was of concern to Chair John Olmstead, who said it is important for selectmen to attend the Wednesday night meetings. It takes two members to make a quorum to conduct business and sign payroll checks, and Olmstead pointed out that two of them had missed a meeting this past year due to health problems, leaving the remaining selectman unable to act on any business.
Olmstead wanted to offer the position to Frederick who, although relatively new to the town, having moved to Sanbornton in 2016, has been serving on the zoning board of adjustment and, more importantly in Olmstead’s view, has a financial background that would be helpful as the town enters into budget preparations.
Frederick works for Daimler Mobility, formerly Mercedes Benz Financial Services, and said he works out of his home and is therefore flexible to meet the demands of the job with the exception of two out-of-state work requirements each year.
Dick is a director of L3Harris Technologies, working in business development, and said he travels a lot. Nevertheless, he has found time to serve on the library board, the historic district commission, and the cable franchise advisory committee, and is active with the historical society and the Congregational Church.
Selectman Tom Salatiello said what most impressed him about Dick is his 30-year Navy career, where he had 300 sailors under his command and had handled acquisitions ranging from $1 million to $13 billion.
“I like the responsibility he had for the safety, health, and welfare of the men under him, which translates well to a town like this. Taking care of our employees is an important part of our function as selectmen,” Salatiello said.
The third candidate, Dave Nickerson, cited his three years on the budget committee and nine years as a selectman as his qualifications, noting that in the short time between now and the March elections, budget preparation will be a big part of the job.
The two selectmen said all three candidates are well-qualified and bring important qualities to the table. In the end, they agreed to offer the position to Dick.
Selectmen also swore in the new town clerk-tax collector, Julianna Lonergan, whom they had appointed on Aug. 21 to serve until the March election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.