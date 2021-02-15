LACONIA — The Laconia School Board is scheduled to resume in-person meetings after meeting remotely for the past two months.
The board will meet in the culinary arts dining room at the Huot Technical and Career Center next on the Laconia High School Campus on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
It will be the first in-person meeting since Dec. 1.
The board used the Huot Center at its meeting venue at times last year because the size of the room allowed board members as well as members of the public to adhere to COVID social distancing guidelines.
The board voted 7-0 to resume meeting in-person during its last meeting on Jan. 19.
The board meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
The meetings will still be accessible online, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.