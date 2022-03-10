LACONIA — Students from across the Lakes Region are invited to attend to speak out about the issues that affect them the most, and to share their experiences regarding the last two tumultuous years, during a special "Voices" event this Saturday, March 12, at the CAKE Theatre downtown from 2 to 5 p.m.
Attendees will split into discussion groups in order to focus on different topics. Each group will be facilitated by a professional. After the different groups have spoken, all attendees will reconvene for a larger group discussion.
Topics will range from remote learning to mental health, as well as how recent changes in the world have affected children’s outlook and views on society, culture and the future. Local businessperson Jodie Gallant will act as the master of ceremonies for the event.
“I was asked to participate by Mayor Andrew Hosmer,” Gallant said. “We’re friends and have known each other for years. We both have teenagers so we’ve had conversations about them.
"As a mother of three teenagers and a resident, I just felt it was important to help hear from our teen community.”
Attendees are set to arrive at 2 p.m. at the CAKE. The event begins officially at 2:15 with a welcome discussion by Jodie, introduction of event facilitators, and a short video. Students will break into their discussion groups at 2:30, followed by a 3:30 break. Food and drinks will be provided for attendees. After a small entertainment break, all the attendees will reconvene for the large group discussion at 4, with closing remarks at 4:50, wrapping up at 5 p.m.
“As a parent I believe we should enable our children to use their voice, and to speak about their circumstances even surrounding uncomfortable conversations so the adult community can support them at a higher level,” Gallant said. “This is an invitation and a safe environment to allow our children an opportunity to speak out and share their perspective which we don’t always witness or understand.”
Gallant said the event is a great opportunity to build new bridges between different generations in the Lakes Region.
To register for the event, visit laconiadailysun.com/voices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.