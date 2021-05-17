SANBORNTON – Town Meeting voters approved a $2.208 million bond that will pay to build new town offices and relocate the police department into the current town office building.
The article on the town office proposal at Saturday's Town Meeting needed approval from at least 60 percent of those who voted. It passed by a vote of 244-44, an 85 percent margin.
"This construction project will make needed improvements for our Town Office employees, as well as solve the needs of the Police Department!" Police Chief Steve Hankard wrote on the department's Facebook page. "I've always been so proud of this department and I am so glad that our officers will now have a safe facility to be proud of as well!"
Hankard also gave credit to the members of the Sanbornton Building Construction Committee. "I know your dedication and hard work brought us this amazing plan," he said.
Ray Masse, a member of the town Budget Committee, seconded that sentiment, noting in a social media posting that the Building Construction Committee met 61 times over 18 months.
"They did everything imaginable to communicate with the public and seek their input during the process," he wrote. "Though there was a clear need for this project, were it not for the stellar work of this group, it would not have been approved."
