Property owners

The city is trying to sell a private beach to the property owners with deeded access to it. Those property owners have split into factions and efforts to organize a majority into a beach association have stumbled. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The Gleason family's goats and the sale of a beach, two issues drawing public attention, remain unresolved after the city council’s Monday meeting.

The sale of a small, private beach on Paugus Bay from the city to the residents who have deeded beach rights was tabled, after the council told factions of those residents to negotiate further and find compromise suitable for a majority.

