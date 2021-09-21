LACONIA — Last weekend, the lawn outside the Downtown Gym on Fair Street was abuzz with runners and fighters plus many of their fans and families for a 5k road race. All were supporters of Rock Steady Boxing, a fitness program for those fighting Parkinson’s disease. Rock Steady offers a non-contact fitness routine aimed to improve their quality of life.
There is no cure for Parkinson’s, and more than 60,000 men and women in the U.S. are diagnosed each year. It is estimated 10 million people worldwide live with the disease.
Five years ago the Downtown Gym allied itself with Rock Steady, a now-international program which allows those afflicted with Parkinson’s to fight back. The event on Saturday raised funds for the "Adopt a Boxer" initiative, allowing more people to access the program.
On any given day, Rock Steady fighters, trainers, coaches and supporters can be found at the gym working on standard boxing conditioning for agility, speed, muscular endurance, accuracy, hand-eye coordination, footwork and strength. All are exercises which have proven to give those with Parkinson’s a better lifestyle. They take pride in calling themselves fighters against their opponent: Parkinson’s.
There are several opportunities for Rock Steady members to participate in a variety of activities daily. It is not unusual to find people of varying ages and physical levels. They begin, as most athletes do, by stretching and moving into a large circle to pass heavy balls to one another. It is obvious how much enjoyment they have working out with each other, and cheering one another. During these exercises there are several coaches and volunteers assisting the fighters as they ratchet up to exercise machines.
After a short break, fighters in groups of 15-18 move to a large room filled with boxing equipment. Most fighters, male and female, gravitate toward the heavy bags, and assault them with zeal.
Again, volunteers and coaches, who are often spouses, are there assisting as well as taking a whack or two at the bag. These exercises give strength, power, balance and coordination to the athletes. When asked, they acknowledge it is also a form of stress relief.
The ages of the fighters vary from the 60s to 80s. Many have heard of the club from physicians who suggest that exercise of this kind will be beneficial to those in various stages of Parkinson's.
Rock Steady group head Janine Page says that the “rigorous exercises emphasizing gross motor movement, balance, core strength and rhythm could have a favorable impact on range of motion, flexibility, posture, gait and activities of daily living.”
Dot Corliss has been a Rock Steady athlete for “two years of fun." Corliss says, "I enjoy all the people and the exercise is good for me.”
Steve Lowe is a retired mechanical engineer whose wife Madeleine is his corner person. “Steve has been doing this for four years,” she said, and “it gets him out.”
“I really like Rock Steady,” said Steve, "and I enjoy camaraderie, social interactions... they are very positive."
Mel Parker of Franklin holds the Rock Steady program in high esteem. “It has given me a chance to live, a chance to hope,” said the 80-year-old fighter.
Those words from Mel and Steve are echoed by many fighters and families. Catherine Tokarz, a retired business person, volunteers several days a week. “This is a really cool way to give back,” she said. “Every day they have so much fun – they are all one big family.” She added, “We are always looking for more volunteers."
The weekend road race was an illustration of the Rock Steady “family.” The positive atmosphere was infectious with many fighters and families of all ages participating either on the road and the WOW Trail or at the start and finish lines, cheering all.
For more information on Rock Steady, visit info@downtownlaconia.com or call 603-581-9392.
