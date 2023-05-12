GILMANTON — A town employee brought allegations against two co-workers, apparently in the hope they would be fired and he would get promoted. Instead, a resulting investigation revealed a long list of workplace violations, both by the two accused as well as the accuser, which resulted in all three of them being terminated.

The result of that firing — which dismissed three-quarters of the town’s transfer station staff on April 19 — was a disruption to the town’s waste disposal services, continuing to this day. Because of limited staffing, the town’s transfer station is currently accepting only household trash. Town administrator Heather Carpenter said there is a plan to begin accepting single-stream recycling “once the facility is secure and safe for the public,” which she said could occur as early as within the next two weeks.

