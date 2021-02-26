LACONIA — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services issued a warning Friday about the potential for dangerous ice conditions on Lake Opechee.
DES said due to the need for immediate gate repairs at the Avery Dam in Laconia by the hydropower operator, Avery Hydro, Opechee Bay’s water level will be dropped at a rate of about one foot per day starting Sunday, Feb. 28.
The drop in water level is expected to be temporary, probably a week or less, after which the water level will be raised back to ordinary level. The amount of reduction in the water level could be up to 3 to 5 feet while active repair work is being performed.
Dropping the water level with ice on the lake and river means the ice will be potentially very unsafe as it cracks and moves, and the public should stay off the ice at all times.
For more information, please contact Dan Mattaini, NHDES Dam Bureau at Daniel.j.mattaini@des.nh.gov or (603) 271-8867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.