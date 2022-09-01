Rep. Mike Sylvia

Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont resigned as chair of the Belknap County Delegation at the group's Thursday morning meeting. (Catherine McLaughlin/ The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Rep. Mike Sylvia resigned his post as chair of the Belknap County Delegation at Thursday morning’s delegation meeting. Rep. Barbara Comtois of Barnstead subsequently resigned as clerk. 

The delegation voted Rep. Harry Bean of Gilford to succeed Sylvia as chair and Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia of Sanbonton to be the new clerk.

